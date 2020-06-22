STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Berkshire Hathaway Disclaims Coverage for Restaurants’ COVID-19 Losses

ANCHORAGE — An insurer has asked an Alaska federal court to rule that a restaurant owner’s losses arising from lawmakers’ prohibition on dine-in operations during the COVID-19 pandemic fall under the policy’s exclusions for “Ordinance or Law” and “Governmental Action.”

In a June 19 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Insurance Co. further contends that the insured’s asserted spoilage losses are not covered because the policy does not insure “stock.”

Fish or Cut Bait, d/b/a Williwaw Social, the Alaska Burger Company, Blues Central, and Steamdot Coffee filed a claim with Berkshire ...

