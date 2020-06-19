STORY FROM: Asbestos

Order Denying John Crane New Trial Affirmed in Asbestos Insurance Coverage Dispute

CHICAGO –– An Illinois appellate court has affirmed an order denying John Crane a new trial in an insurance dispute involving asbestos claims, saying that the company could not have a “third bite at the apple to try again with the knowledge of strategies that did not succeed at trial.”

In the June 12 order, the Illinois First District Court of Appeals, Sixth Division, also rejected the asbestos defendant’s challenges to certain pretrial orders entered by the trial court before the bench trial.

The lawsuit arose out of John Crane’s use of asbestos fiber in manufacturing gaskets, mechanical sealing, ...

