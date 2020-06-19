STORY FROM: Asbestos

Calif. Court Keeps Asbestos Exposure Suit, Says It Has Subject-Matter Jurisdiction

LOS ANGELES –– A California federal court has retained jurisdiction over an asbestos exposure lawsuit, finding that the removing defendant had established that the Federal Officer Removal statute was applicable to the design defect claims.

In the June 18 order, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California determined that it had subject-matter jurisdiction over the claims.

Plaintiffs George and Shigeko Kruse filed their asbestos lawsuit in California state court, contending that George Kruse’s malignant mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing avionics equipment that he used while employed as an aviation electronics technician in the U.S. Navy ...

