Floral Boutique Demands Coverage from Hiscox for COVID-19 Business Losses

LOS ANGELES — A California floral boutique that provides plants and exotic arrangements for corporate and special events has sued Hiscox Insurance Co. in an effort to recoup losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a June 18 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, Sky Flowers Inc. d/b/a Sky Events and Production contends that the virus and orders caused it to sustain real physical loss and damage, triggering coverage under its policy.

“The coronavirus creates a physical impact and loss on property as it alters surfaces, limiting or ...

