S.C. Restaurant Chain Says COVID-19 Virus, Orders, Caused Direct Physical Loss

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The owner of a South Carolina restaurant chain has sued Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. and its parent company Allianz Global Risks US in an effort to recoup losses it sustained when COVID-19 civil authority orders forced it to cease all dine-in operations.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina on June 16, Sullivan Management LLC contends that the orders, as well as potential virus contamination at its nine Carolina Ale House restaurants, caused “direct physical loss or damage to property at the named insureds’ scheduled locations and/or within 1,000 ...

