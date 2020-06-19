STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
Shire Awarded Summary Judgment in Lialda Case for Lack of Proximate Causation
June 19, 2020
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has awarded Shire summary judgment in a lawsuit targeting its colitis drug Lialda, ruling that the plaintiff failed to prove that the allegedly inadequate warnings concerning the risk of kidney damage proximately caused his injuries.
In a June 1 order, Judge Madeline Haikala of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama noted that the plaintiff’s doctor testified he did not read the drug’s label before prescribing it. The doctor also said he knew that mesalamine drugs such as Lialda contain a warning on “renal impairment” and that renal function should ...
Associated Law Firms
Ulmer & Berne
White Arnold & Dowd
Associated Documents
Order