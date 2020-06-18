STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Copper River Restaurant Chain Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Policy
June 18, 2020
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina-based restaurant chain has sued Selective Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses and expenses it incurred when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close its eateries.
In a June 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, Copper West LLC d/b/a Copper River Grill says its losses, which include income loss, food contamination, spoilage, and cost associated with crisis response, were all a result of either physical loss or property damage at its restaurants in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and ...
