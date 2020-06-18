STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Copper River Restaurant Chain Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Policy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A South Carolina-based restaurant chain has sued Selective Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses and expenses it incurred when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close its eateries.

In a June 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina, Copper West LLC d/b/a Copper River Grill says its losses, which include income loss, food contamination, spoilage, and cost associated with crisis response, were all a result of either physical loss or property damage at its restaurants in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and ...

Associated Law Firms

Douglas F. Patrick PA



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login