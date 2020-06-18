STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Industrial Coatings Manufacturer Sues Valley Forge Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

RALEIGH, N.C. — A company that manufactures automotive paint and industrial coatings has sued Valley Forge Insurance Co., seeking coverage for losses arising from suspension and delay of its operations, plus expenses, arising from the COVID-19 virus.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on June 17, National Coatings & Supplies Inc. and its subsidiary Single Source Inc. seek a ruling as to the parties’ rights and obligations under its policy, contending that Valley Forge “has yet to accept coverage for the claims.”

“COVID-19 has quickly spread around the country, including ...

