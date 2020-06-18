STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

McDonald’s Workers Sue Calif. Franchise Following COVID-Outbreak

OAKLAND, Calif. — Four employees at an Oakland, Calif., McDonald’s have filed a public nuisance lawsuit against the franchise, alleging unsafe conditions and a lack of personal protective equipment caused them to contract the COVID-19 virus and pass it along to family members, friends and co-workers.

In a June 16 complaint filed in the Alameda County (Calif.) Superior Court, the five plaintiffs — one of whom is an infant who contracted COVID-19 from his mother who works at the store — contend that since mid-May, at least 11 employees and six of their family members have tested positive for the ...

