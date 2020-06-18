STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Philadelphia Men’s Clothing Boutique Sues Sentinel for COVID-19 Business Losses

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia men’s clothing boutique has sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., seeking coverage for business losses it incurred when government stay-at-home orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Seymon Bokman d/b/a L’Uomo says the orders caused it to sustain physical loss and damage, which is insured under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.

L’Uomo maintains that the scientific community, and those personally affected by the virus, recognize COVID-19 as a cause of real physical loss and ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login