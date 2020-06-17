STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.J. Court Hears Arguments Relating to Post-Trial Motions in $186 Million Asbestos-Talc Punitive Damage Verdict

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. –– A New Jersey court has heard arguments relating to post-trial motions in an asbestos talc case that ended in a verdict for the plaintiffs with a punitive damage award of $750 million, a total that was later reduced by the trial judge to $186.5 million.

The June 16 telephonic hearing addressing Johnson & Johnson’s motions was overseen by the New Jersey Superior Court for Middlesex County.

In February, jurors added $750 million in punitive damages total to an earlier $37.3 million compensatory damage verdict at the conclusion of a second phase of a trial in which ...

Associated Documents

Punitive Damage Reply Brief

JNOV Reply Brief

Punitive Damage Opposition Brief

JNOV Opposition Brief



Registered User Login