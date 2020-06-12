STORY FROM: Asbestos

Report: Cosmetic Manufacturers Moving Away from Using Talc in Products

LOS ANGELES –– Three cosmetic manufacturers have begun removing talcum powder from their products, joining Johnson & Johnson in moving away from using talc body powder in their products, according to a recent report.

Chanel, Revlon and L’Oreal have “quietly” moved away from using talc in some of their products, according to a recent Reuters report.

Chanel has removed talc from a loose face powder, while Revlon Inc. has removed talc from its body products, the report stated. L’Oreal SA is looking at alternatives to talc.

In May, Johnson & Johnson announced that it had opted to permanently discontinue its ...

