Maryland Asbestos Judge Schedules Teleconference to Discuss Postponement of Status Conferences

BALTIMORE –– The judge overseeing Maryland’s asbestos litigation docket has scheduled a July 1 teleconference to discuss the recent postponement of a status conference originally scheduled for September, which was continued over the objections of defendants.

In a June 15 memorandum, Senior Judge W. Michel Pierson of the Maryland Eighth Judicial Circuit Court for Baltimore City scheduled a “conference with counsel for July 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.”

“The conference will be conducted by conference call, rather than by in-person attendance,” Judge Pierson noted. “Those who wish to attend may do so by dialing in. The meeting will be recorded ...

