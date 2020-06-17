STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Skiers Who Purchased Insurance with 2019-2020 Season Ski Passes Seek Creation of MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– For the second time, a petition has been filed asking the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a coordinated MDL docket for claims relating to refunds for season ski passes that remain unfulfilled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time with the plaintiffs arguing that insurance purchased with the season ski passes has not yet been paid out.

In the June 16 petition filed with the JPML, the petitioners explained that United Specialty Insurance Company has refused to pay the plaintiff under an insurance policy from USIC purchased simultaneously with a 2019-2020 Season ...

Associated Documents

MDL No. 2943 Withdrawal

MDL No. 2943 Order

Petition



Registered User Login