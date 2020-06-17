STORY FROM: MDL Mass Tort & Class Action Monitor

Plaintiffs With Claims Against Airlines for COVID-19 Refunds Seek National MDL Docket

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Those with claims filed against foreign and domestic passenger airlines seeking refunds for flights cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have filed a petition seeking the creation of a coordinated multidistrict litigation docket.

In the June 16 petition filed with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the petitioners suggested that U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois oversee the coordinated docket.

The petition explains that there are currently 28 putative class actions pending in 16 different federal courts across the country, each “alleging that foreign and domestic passenger airlines have refused to offer ...

Associated Documents

Petition



