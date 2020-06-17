STORY FROM: Reinsurance & Arbitration

U.S. Supreme Court Holds Equitable Estoppel Can Allow Non-Signatories to Compel Arbitration Under the New York Convention

[Editor's note: Brendan Gooley of Carlton Fields is a litigator who focuses on employment discrimination, education, and insurance matters. He joined the firm after clerking for the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and the Connecticut Supreme Court. This article first appeared in Reinsurance Focus. Copyright 2019, Brendan Gooley.]

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Supreme Court has held that equitable estoppel doctrines can be invoked by non-signatories seeking to compel arbitration under the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.

ThyssenKrupp Stainless USA contracted with F.L. Industries Inc. to build cold rolling mills at ThyssenKrupp’s ...

Associated Law Firms

Carlton Fields



Associated Documents

Opinion



Registered User Login