Pa. Art Gallery Says COVID-19 Closure Orders Caused ‘Physical Loss and Damage’

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia-area art gallery fashion boutique has sued its insurer in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic and related state and local government orders forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 16 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Adrian Moody and Robin Jones d/b/a Moody Jones Gallery says the orders caused it to sustain physical loss and damage, which is insured under its policy’s Civil Authority provision.

Defendants are City Fire Insurance Co. and its parent corporation, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. ...

