STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
Tasigna Lawsuit to Proceed Against Novartis in N.M. Federal Court
June 17, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE — A New Mexico federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit targeting Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s blood cancer drug Tasigna, ruling that it cannot be determined that the claims are untimely at this stage in the case.
In a June 11 order, Judge James Parker of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico found there is a question of fact as to whether the discovery rule tolled the limitations period, and that in the complaint, the plaintiff is not required to refute any affirmative defenses Novartis may assert.
Ronald Hurd was diagnosed in 2009 with chronic ...
Order