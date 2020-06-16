STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Brewpub Sues Cincinnati Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

CLEVELAND — An Ohio brewpub has filed a proposed class action against Cincinnati Insurance Co. (CIC) in an attempt to recoup losses it sustained when the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders caused it to temporarily reduce its operations.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on June 15, Saucy Brew Works LLC says it sustained direct physical loss of or damage to its restaurant that is covered under its policy.

“COVID-19's actual or suspected physical presence at or in the vicinity of Plaintiff’s Properties and/or the stay-at-home orders has prevented ...

Associated Law Firms

Connick Law LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



