STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Phila. Optical Business Says COVID-19 Business Losses Covered Under Hartford Policy

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of two Philadelphia optical offices contends that Hartford Fire Insurance Co. is liable for losses caused by government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which required closure of all non-essential businesses.

In a June 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, ATCM Optical, Inc., Omega Optical, Inc., Omega Optical at Comcast Center LLC d/b/a Omega Optical says the orders caused it to sustain physical loss and damage to its two insured locations, triggering coverage under its policy.

Plaintiff argues that the scientific community, and those personally affected ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



