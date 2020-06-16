STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices
La. Woman Says Weight Loss Drug Belviq Caused Breast Cancer
June 16, 2020
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana woman has sued EISAI Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals in federal court, alleging that her use of the weight loss drug Belviq (lorcaserin hydrochloride) caused her to develop breast cancer.
In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Stephanie Fuller and her husband accuses EISAI and Arena of failing to perform sufficient tests, if any, on humans during clinical trials, forcing plaintiff and her doctors to rely on safety information that applies to other chronic weight management treatments, but not necessarily Belviq.
“Defendants concealed their knowledge of ...
