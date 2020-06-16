STORY FROM: Benzene & Emerging Toxic Torts Litigation

N.Y. Court Denies Defense Challenges to Benzene Lawsuit, Allows for Jurisdictional Discovery

NEW YORK –– A New York court has allowed a benzene exposure lawsuit to proceed, for now rejecting defense challenges to jurisdiction without prejudice, with allowance for renewal following the completion of jurisdictional discovery.

In the June 1 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County also denied efforts to toss breach of warranty, fraud, and punitive damage claims.

Plaintiff Laurie Murphy asserted the claims on behalf of James Murphy, contending that his employment at General Motors Corp. required him to work on a paint line and paint repair line for nearly 20 years. During the course ...

Associated Documents

Order



