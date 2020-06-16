STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Wine and Beer Distributor Sues Southern-Owners Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida wine and beer distributor has sued Southern-Owners Insurance Co. for losses it sustained after state lawmakers temporarily closed all non-essential businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on June 11, Harvest Moon Distributors LLC says its loss of use of its property and its property’s inability to function “is a direct physical loss.”

“As a result of this direct physical loss, Plaintiff has suffered loss of Business Income, Inventory, Accounts Receivable, has incurred Extra Expenses to minimize the suspension of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



