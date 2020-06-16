STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Chicago Gym Owner Sues Twin City Fire for Coverage of COVID-19 Closures

CHICAGO — The owner of 22 CFit Health/Charter Fitness gyms in Illinois has sued Twin City Fire Insurance Co. for business interruption losses arising from state mandated COVID-19 closures, arguing that its policy was intended to cover losses arising from a “necessary suspension” of its operations.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on June 12, CFit Holding Corp. contends that the state’s closure orders triggered coverage under its policy, but Twin City has denied coverage.

“Plaintiff has sustained direct physical loss and damage to items of property located at its premises ...

Associated Law Firms

Brown Udell Pomerantz & Delrahim



Associated Documents

Complaint



