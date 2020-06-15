STORY FROM: Asbestos

N.Y. Court Denies Summary Judgment to Asbestos Defendant, Cites Conflicting Testimony

NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected efforts from an asbestos defendant to obtain summary judgment, concluding that the conflicting testimony raises credibility issues that could not be resolved on papers.

In the June 1 decision, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiffs had presented sufficient evidence to warrant a trial.

Plaintiff Charles Vincent contended in the lawsuit that his mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos-containing products while working in the air conditioning business as a helper and mechanic working on cooling towers.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. moved to summary judgment, ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login