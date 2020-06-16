STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Surgery Clinics Sue Selective Insurance Over Denial of COVID-19 Claim

CAMDEN, N.J. — Two New Jersey surgery clinics have sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd., asserting that civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the clinic to sustain business interruption losses that are covered under its policy.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on June 12, Garden State Orthopaedic Associates PA and Garden State Surgical Center LLC explained that a majority of their operations are elective medical and surgical procedures, which they were forced to stop performing in compliance with the civil authority orders.

Plaintiffs contend that ...

Associated Law Firms

Francis J. DeVito



Associated Documents

Complaint



