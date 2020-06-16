STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Lawyer Sues Hartford for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey attorney has sued Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest, seeking coverage for business interruption losses after COVID-19-related government closure orders caused it to significantly curtail his legal practice.

The complaint, originally filed by Francis DeVito on May 4 in the Bergen County (N.J.) Superior Court on May 11, was removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on June 12.

“As a direct and proximate result of recent events including but not limited to, COVID-19 and/or government closures, Plaintiff has incurred, and continue to incur, a substantial loss of business ...

Associated Law Firms

Francis J. DeVito



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login