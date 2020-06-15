STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.C. Hotel Owner Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Cincinnati Policy

RALEIGH, N.C. — The owner of 18 North Carolina hotels has sued Cincinnati Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business losses it sustained when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to suffer substantial business income losses.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on June 12, Summit Hospitality Group Ltd. seeks a ruling as to the parties’ rights and obligations under its policy, contending that Cincinnati “has yet to accept coverage for the claims.”

Summit says coverage was triggered under the Cincinnati policy because access to ...

Associated Law Firms

McDougal Worrell LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



