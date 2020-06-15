STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Dallas Ritz-Carlton Owner Files COVID-19 Class Action Against Zurich American

CHICAGO — The owner of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, has filed a proposed class action against Zurich American Insurance Co., demanding coverage for losses the five-star hotel sustained when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to suspend or reduce business, and incur expenses.

In a June 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Crescent Plaza Hotel Owner L.P., says the pandemic and closure orders caused physical loss of property, triggering coverage under the policy’s Property Damage and Time Element coverage provisions.

Ritz-Carlton is a brand in the luxury ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



