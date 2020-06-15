STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Fla. Fine Dining Restaurant Sues Lloyd’s Underwriters for COIVD-19 Losses

MIAMI — The owner of a Florida fine dining restaurant has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London for business interruption losses and property damage it allegedly sustained as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and state closure orders.

In a June 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Runway 84 Inc. & Runway 84 Realty LLC d/b/a Anthony’s Runway 84 maintains that “direct, resultant, and/or ensuing damages and/or loss of business income” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders are covered under its policy.

Anthony’s Runway 84 was forced ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login