STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Mall Restaurant Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Losses

CINCINNATI — A New York restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, WM Bang LLC and Bang LLC d/b/a Bang says Travelers “systematically refused to pay all their insureds under their Business Income and Civil Authority coverages for losses suffered due to COVID-19, regardless of whether the policy has a virus exclusion or not.”

Bang, which is a restaurant ...

Associated Law Firms

Berger Montague PC

Greg Coleman Law

Whitfield Bryson LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login