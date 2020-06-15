STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
N.Y. Mall Restaurant Sues Travelers for COVID-19 Business Losses
June 15, 2020
CINCINNATI — A New York restaurant has filed a proposed class action against Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America, seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders forced it to temporarily close.
In a June 12 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, WM Bang LLC and Bang LLC d/b/a Bang says Travelers “systematically refused to pay all their insureds under their Business Income and Civil Authority coverages for losses suffered due to COVID-19, regardless of whether the policy has a virus exclusion or not.”
Bang, which is a restaurant ...
Associated Law Firms
Berger Montague PC
Greg Coleman Law
Whitfield Bryson LLP
Associated Documents
Complaint