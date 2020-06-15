STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Vacation Property Manager Sues Credit Card Processor for Withholding $2 Million in Deposits

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A vacation property management company has sued a credit card processor in Florida federal court, accusing it of withholding without justification nearly $2 million in deposits in anticipation of chargebacks from rental cancellations due to COVID-19.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida on June 10, Best Beach Getaways LLC contends that TSYS Merchant Solutions LLC cannot point to the COVID-19 pandemic as justification for withholding the deposits, because the state’s ban on vacation rentals was lifted in mid-May.

Best Beach provides management services to owners of more than ...

