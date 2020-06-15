STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Va. Beauty Salon Sues Twin City Fire for COVID-19 Business Losses

RICHMOND, Va. — Twin City Fire Insurance Co. is liable for business losses caused by state and local orders mandating the closure of all non-essential businesses issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Virginia beauty salon contends in a lawsuit.

In a June 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Adorn Barber & Beauty LLC says the orders caused it to sustain physical loss and damage, triggering coverage under its policy.

Adorn submitted a claim with Twin City but believes the insurer will deny coverage. The salon says the policy provides additional ...

