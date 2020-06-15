STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Va. Beauty Salon Sues Twin City Fire for COVID-19 Business Losses
June 15, 2020
RICHMOND, Va. — Twin City Fire Insurance Co. is liable for business losses caused by state and local orders mandating the closure of all non-essential businesses issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Virginia beauty salon contends in a lawsuit.
In a June 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Adorn Barber & Beauty LLC says the orders caused it to sustain physical loss and damage, triggering coverage under its policy.
Adorn submitted a claim with Twin City but believes the insurer will deny coverage. The salon says the policy provides additional ...
Associated Documents
Complaint