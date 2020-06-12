STORY FROM: Talcum Powder Litigation Report

Talcum Powder MDL Parties Issue Joint Submission on Remaining General Causation Daubert Issues

TRENTON, N.J. –– Parties involved in the national talcum powder multidistrict litigation docket have filed a brief outlining remaining general causation issues left in the wake of the court’s Daubert opinion, noting that there are motions to exclude testimony that have not yet been addressed.

In the June 11 joint submission filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the parties noted that the filing was requested by the court in its Daubert order.

The parties explained that there are some areas on which they agree, including that the Court’s Daubert ruling on the parties’ experts’ ...

Associated Documents

Order



Registered User Login