STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Okla. Hampton Inn Owner Sues Columbia Insurance for COVID-19 Losses
June 12, 2020
OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of a Midwest City, Okla., Hampton Inn has sued Columbia Insurance Group for coverage of business losses arising from civil authority orders that required the hotel to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on June 10, Govinda LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Midwest City says it has suffered a direct physical loss of its property that caused a suspension of its operations, triggering coverage under its policy.
“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster, plaintiff sustained direct physical loss of or ...
