STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Okla. Hampton Inn Owner Sues Columbia Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

OKLAHOMA CITY — The owner of a Midwest City, Okla., Hampton Inn has sued Columbia Insurance Group for coverage of business losses arising from civil authority orders that required the hotel to close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma on June 10, Govinda LLC d/b/a Hampton Inn Midwest City says it has suffered a direct physical loss of its property that caused a suspension of its operations, triggering coverage under its policy.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic disaster, plaintiff sustained direct physical loss of or ...

Associated Law Firms

Whitten Burrage Law Firm



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login