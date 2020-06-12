STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Golden Corral Chain Says COVID-19 Losses Covered Under Policy’s Pandemic Endorsement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Golden Corral buffet chain has sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London for coverage of business interruption losses they sustained when civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their restaurants.

In the June 11 class action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, RJH Management Corp. d/b/a Golden Corral contends that its policy covers “pandemic events,” defined as ““the announcement by a Public Health Authority that a specific Covered Location is being closed as a result of an Epidemic declared by the CDC or ...

Associated Law Firms

Sperling & Slater

Woodward Law Offices



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login