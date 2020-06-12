STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Pa. Auto Tag Businesses Sue Selective Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

PHILADELPHIA — The owner of two Pennsylvania automobile tag and title service businesses has filed a class action complaint against Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast, contending that damages arising from COVID-19 government shutdown orders are insured losses.

In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Frank Van’s Auto Tag LLC says the orders triggered coverage under the Business Income, Extended Business Income, Extra Expense, and Civil Authority provisions of the policy.

“Plaintiff was forced to suspend business at its two locations due to orders issued by civil authorities in ...

