STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Mich. Restaurant Owners Say COVID-19 Shutdown Orders Caused Insured Losses

DETROIT — The owners of several Michigan restaurants have sued Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, demanding coverage for business losses they suffered state and local government COVID-19 orders forced them to temporarily close their doors.

In a June 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Inspired Concepts LLC and KJ Endeavors LLC contend that their restaurants, which include Bennigans, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Ponderosa and Smashburger, have sustained physical loss and damage insured under their policies.

Plaintiffs submitted a claim with Underwriters but believe the insurers will deny coverage. Plaintiffs maintain the ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Jerome Weinstein

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



