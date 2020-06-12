STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.J. Cardiologist Hits Liberty Mutual with Class Action Demanding COVID-19 Coverage

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey cardiologist has filed a proposed class action against Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., demanding coverage of business losses caused by government closure orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed on April 30 and removed to the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on June 10, Dr. Constantine Rossakis MD, PC says the orders caused “direct physical loss or damage to covered property at the insured premises.”

Rossakis further asserts that the policy does not provide any exclusion due to losses to business or property. Liberty Mutual, however, ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



