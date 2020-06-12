STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Ohio Audiology Practice Files Proposed COVID-19 Coverage Class Action
June 12, 2020
CINCINNATI — An Ohio audiology practice has filed a proposed class action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders forced it to stop providing non-emergency procedures.
In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Neuro-Communications Service d/b/a Hearing Innovations says Cincinnati “systematically refused to pay all their insureds under their Business Income and Civil Authority coverages for losses suffered due to COVID-19, regardless of whether the policy has a virus exclusion or not.”
Hearing Innovations maintains that the presence of COVID-19 and ...
Associated Law Firms
Berger Montague PC
Greg Coleman Law PC
Whitfield Bryson LLP
Associated Documents
Complaint