STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Audiology Practice Files Proposed COVID-19 Coverage Class Action

CINCINNATI — An Ohio audiology practice has filed a proposed class action against Cincinnati Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses it sustained when government orders forced it to stop providing non-emergency procedures.

In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, Neuro-Communications Service d/b/a Hearing Innovations says Cincinnati “systematically refused to pay all their insureds under their Business Income and Civil Authority coverages for losses suffered due to COVID-19, regardless of whether the policy has a virus exclusion or not.”

Hearing Innovations maintains that the presence of COVID-19 and ...

Associated Law Firms

Berger Montague PC

Greg Coleman Law PC

Whitfield Bryson LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



