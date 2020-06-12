STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

N.Y. Fine Arts Gallery Says COVID-19 Closure Orders Caused Insured Damage

NEW YORK — A Manhattan fine arts gallery has sued its insurer for business interruption losses it incurred after state lawmakers closed all non-essential businesses in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In a June 11 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1102 Holdings Inc. d/b/a Guy Hepner accuses Hartford Fire Insurance Co. and Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. of breaching its policy by denying coverage.

Beginning in March, Guy Hepner was forced to suspend business operations at the gallery as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Civil authority ...

