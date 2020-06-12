STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Sports Bar Demands Coverage of COVID-19 Business Losses from Travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The owner of a California sports bar has sued the Travelers Companies in federal court, seeking a ruling that business interruption losses arising from civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.

In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, G & P Hospitality, LLC d/b/a Stubborn Mule says the orders constitute a prohibition of access to its property, triggering coverage, and that the loss is not excluded under the policy.

“Under the Policy, insurance is extended to apply to ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Birka-White Law Offices

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login