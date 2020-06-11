STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Calif. Sports Bar Says COVID-19 Orders Caused Insured Physical Damage

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The owner of a Long Beach, Calif., sports bar has sued The Hartford in federal court, seeking a ruling that business interruption losses arising from civil authority orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its policy.

In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, RoundIn3rd Sports Bar LLC says the orders constitute a prohibition of access to its property, triggering coverage, and that the loss is not excluded under the policy.

The Hartford denied plaintiff’s claim, asserting that the restaurant did not suffer ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



