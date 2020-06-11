STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Alabama Speakeasy Bar Says Insurer Liable for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses
June 11, 2020
PHILADELPHIA — An Alabama speakeasy-style bar and cocktail lounge has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic and related state and local government orders forced it to temporarily close.
In a June 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Sneak & Dawdle LLC says it has suffered physical loss and damage which is insured under its policy.
“The policy includes coverage for business income, extended business income, and extra expense along with a provision for losses due to action of civil ...
