STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Alabama Speakeasy Bar Says Insurer Liable for COVID-19 Business Interruption Losses

PHILADELPHIA — An Alabama speakeasy-style bar and cocktail lounge has sued The Cincinnati Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic and related state and local government orders forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 5 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Sneak & Dawdle LLC says it has suffered physical loss and damage which is insured under its policy.

“The policy includes coverage for business income, extended business income, and extra expense along with a provision for losses due to action of civil ...

Associated Law Firms

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

Golomb & Honik

Levin Sedran & Berman

Robert Pierce & Associates



Associated Documents

Complaint



