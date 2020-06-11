STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

San Francisco Home Retail Chain Files COVID-19 Insurance Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of a San Francisco home and garden retail chain has filed a proposed class action against Ohio Security Insurance Co., seeking coverage for business interruption losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government closure orders.

In a June 9 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, The Gardener says its compliance with state and local stay-at-home orders has caused it to sustain direct physical loss to its three stores, triggering coverage under its policy.

“The impact of these orders is felt not simply in their direct application ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login