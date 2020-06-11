STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Nicole Miller Boutique Sues Insurer, Says COVID-19 Caused ‘Direct Physical Damage’

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia fashion boutique has sued State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses it suffered when the COVID-19 pandemic and related state and local government orders forced it to temporarily close.

In a June 10 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Mareik Inc. d/b/a Nicole Miller Philadelphia says it has suffered physical loss and damage which is insured under its policy.

“The policy includes coverage for business income, extended business income, and extra expense along with a provision for losses due to action of ...

Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login