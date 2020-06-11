STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Proposed Class Action Seeks Refund of Travel Insurance Premiums After COVID-19 Trip Cancellations

NEW YORK — A Florida man has filed a proposed class action against a travel insurance provider, accusing it of refusing to refund his premium for post-departure coverage after his European cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A June 2 complaint filed against Assicurazioni Generali Group, S.p.A., Generali U.S. Branch, and Generali Global Assistance, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York says policyholders are entitled to a refund of premiums paid for post-departure coverage because defendants never assumed the risk.

Florida resident Howard Morris bought the policy on Feb. 13 to insure ...

Associated Law Firms

Cafferty Clobes Meriwether & Sprengel LLP

Kirby McInerney LLP

Sauder Schelkopf LLC



Associated Documents

Complaint



Registered User Login