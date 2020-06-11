STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report
Proposed Class Action Seeks Refund of Travel Insurance Premiums After COVID-19 Trip Cancellations
June 11, 2020
NEW YORK — A Florida man has filed a proposed class action against a travel insurance provider, accusing it of refusing to refund his premium for post-departure coverage after his European cruise was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A June 2 complaint filed against Assicurazioni Generali Group, S.p.A., Generali U.S. Branch, and Generali Global Assistance, Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York says policyholders are entitled to a refund of premiums paid for post-departure coverage because defendants never assumed the risk.
Florida resident Howard Morris bought the policy on Feb. 13 to insure ...
