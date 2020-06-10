STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Orlando Brunch Restaurant Sues Blackboard Insurance for COVID-19 Losses

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando, Fla., brunch restaurant has sued Blackboard Insurance Co., contending that business income losses it sustained when it was forced to temporarily close during the COVID-19 pandemic are covered under its property insurance policy.

In a June 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Brick and Spoon Orlando maintains that coverage is available under the policy’s provisions for Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority.

Brick and Spoon says the government orders issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to sustain direct physical loss to its property ...

Associated Law Firms

O'Mara Law Group

Zimmerman Reed LLP



Associated Documents

Complaint



