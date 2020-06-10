STORY FROM: Drugs & Medical Devices

Calif. Man Says NDMA-Contaminated Zantac Caused Prostate Cancer

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California man has sued GlaxoSmithKline in state court, alleging that its popular over-the-counter antacid Zantac contains “staggering amounts” of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), causing him to develop prostate cancer.

In a May 11 complaint filed in the Alameda County (Calif.) Superior Court, Brian Wilbur alleges GSK and Zantac distributor Kaiser Permanente International never properly disclosed the drug’s NDMA risk to the Food and Drug Administration and failed to take measures to prevent Zantac from being contaminated.

Zantac, a histamine-2 blocker, is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid ingestion and sour stomach. GSK developed the drug ...

