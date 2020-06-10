STORY FROM: COVID-19 Litigation Report

Ohio Digital Marketer Sues Erie Insurance for COVID-19-Related Losses

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An Ohio digital marketing company has sued Erie Insurance Exchange, seeking coverage for losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related civil authority orders that closed non-essential businesses.

In a June 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, WebsiteNEO Inc. and NEO Property Holdings LLC contends that it has sustained direct physical loss and damage to property as a result of the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, triggering coverage under the Erie policies.

“State and local governmental authorities, and public health officials around the country, acknowledge that SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 ...

Associated Law Firms

Rutter & Russin LLC

Spangenberg Shibley & Liber



Associated Documents

Complaint



